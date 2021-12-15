Up to 90 COVID-19 cases linked to high school wrestling tournaments in Washington

So far, between 80 and 90 COVID-19 cases have been linked to four high school wrestling tournaments in Washington state. The tournaments all took place on Dec. 4.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is investigating multiple COVID-19 outbreaks linked to four high school wrestling tournaments across the state.

The DOH said an estimated 80-90 cases have been linked to the tournaments held on Dec. 4. The COVID-19 outbreaks include both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. The DOH said the total cases linked to the tournaments may change as the investigation continues.

The wrestling tournaments linked to the outbreaks include:

John Birbeck Invitational in Lacey, Washington

Ed Arima Duals in Sumner, Washington

Lady Jags Kickoff Tournament in Puyallup, Washington

Yelm Girls Varsity in Yelm, Washington

Students from Clark, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, King, Kitsap, Lewis, Mason, Skagit, Snohomish, Pierce, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima counties attended the Dec. 4 tournaments. The DOH said a high school in Oregon also participated in at least one of the tournaments.

Anyone who attended one of the tournaments should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested for the virus. The DOH said anyone with symptoms or who tests positive for COVID-19 should stay home and quarantine.

Local health jurisdictions are expected to send out notifications to impacted schools with further guidance in the coming days.

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin addressed the outbreak during a media briefing on Wednesday:

According to the DOH, the “best protection against [COVID-19] is to get vaccinated, and then for those 16 years and older to get a booster shot as soon as they are eligible.” Everyone ages 5 and over are currently eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.