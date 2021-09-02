Washington health officials deliver update on state's response to COVID-19 pandemic

The state's latest data shows that the COVID-19 case rate in Washington appears to be plateauing.

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is holding a press briefing Thursday morning ahead of Labor Day weekend to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah will be joined by Acting Chief Science Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist, Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts and Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Michaela Miller.

The state’s hospitals continue to struggle amid the latest COVID-19 surge caused by the rise of the delta variant, a highly transmissible strain of the virus.

On Monday, the Washington State Hospital Association again pleaded with the public to get vaccinated and take precautions, even advocating for the cancellation of mass events like the Washington State Fair starting this weekend in Puyallup.

The fair has since been forced to implement a mask mandate for everyone regardless of vaccination status indoors and outdoors.

According to the latest data from the DOH, the COVID-19 case rate across the state appears have begun a continuous curve toward a plateau two weeks ago, about the same time that the state’s universal mask mandate went back into effect.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend last year, health experts warned Washingtonians about the risk of gatherings and attending mass events. However, looking at the state’s data from fall 2020, cases did begin to climb through the month of September following a slight slump, rising toward the eventual wintertime surge.

Currently, the state’s case rate is higher than at any point last winter and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at an all-time high of 1,570 patients. Hospital officials said that the state’s hospital occupancy has never been as high as it is now, even before the pandemic.

Health experts continue to urge the unvaccinated to get their COVID-19 shots, saying that the vaccine is still the best way to prevent severe illness. The latest surge and resulting deaths has been called preventable by a number of state officials because of the availability of the vaccine.