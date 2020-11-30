Washington launches statewide COVID-19 notification app

The notification system, which is voluntary, will notify you if you were recently in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is launching its statewide coronavirus exposure app, joining more than a dozen other states that have already enlisted the use of smartphone technology in the ongoing effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, people with iPhones can enable the ‘exposure notifications’ feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time.

The exposure notification technology uses Bluetooth to exchange random codes with phones of other users near you. If you test positive for COVID-19, you can enter a verification code from Public Health into the app. The app will then alert other users who were recently in close contact with you, without sharing any personal information, according to Gov. Jay Inslee's office.

The exposure notification will also provide information about next steps for the user, including how and where to get tested and steps to keep yourself and those close to you safe.

Health officials say if more people have access to information about COVID-19 exposure, it could save lives. The governor's office pointed to data models from King, Pierce and Snohomish counties that show digital exposure notification systems could reduce infections and deaths by about 8% and 6%, respectively, with 15% of the population participating in the study.

The statewide rollout follows a monthlong pilot project run by the University of Washington.

The technology, created by Apple and Google, is in use in more than 30 countries and more than a dozen states in the U.S. Washington was among five states with pilot programs already testing the technology.