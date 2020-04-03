HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday adopted an emergency declaration in response to coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The declaration will allow the county to request state and federal funding help during its response to the virus. It will also allow the county to quickly buy supplies, if needed.

Two people who live in Washington County were the first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Oregon. One of the cases has since been confirmed positive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This emergency declaration does not indicate that the public is at any greater risk. The declaration is meant to give our county public health staff the flexibility and support it needs to quickly purchase supplies, organize our response over the weeks ahead and seek potential state and federal resources as they become available,” said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington.

The declaration would expire on March 18 but it could be renewed by the Washington County Board of Commissioners if necessary.

Clackamas County declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Latest numbers from Oregon Health Authority

