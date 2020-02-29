SHORELINE, Wash. — Two more people have been diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Washington health officers announced Friday night.

The patients are a student at Jackson High School in Mill Creek and a King County woman in her 50s, who recently traveled to Daegu, South Korea.

“I can appreciate the news tonight can be distressing to our community," said Dr. Chris Spitters, health officer at Snohomish Health District. "The most important thing we can do is to remain calm and prepared and informed.”

Snohomish County case

The student had not recently traveled internationally and is believed to have contracted coronavirus in the community, according to Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer at the Washington State Department of Health.

The student fell ill Monday with body aches, fever and a headache and was seen at two health clinics in Snohomish County.

The student felt well enough to go back to school Friday and tried to go to class. However, that student's test came back positive, and the student returned home when the health department notified the school, according Spitters.

Spitters said the student is in home isolation and is "doing well."

Staff notified "a small number" of students who came in contact with the infected student, and they will stay home for 14 days, according to Spitters. The teen has not been in class since he started showing symptoms, which health officials say is when coronavirus is believed to be most contagious.

The health department is working to notify any health workers who may have come in contact with the teen.

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking this week's viral coronavirus claims

Everett Public Schools plans to sanitize the Jackson High School campus over the weekend, and the school will be closed Monday. Custodians were told to make sure classrooms have cleaner to wipe down surfaces and stock extra gloves and cleaning supplies, according to the district.

The student has a sibling at Gateway Middle School, who is not showing symptoms, but will be tested and quarantined until results come back, according to Everett Public Schools.

King County case

The woman who was infected visited South Korea between Feb. 7-23. She worked one day Tuesday but did not come in contact with the public, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer of Public Health Seattle & King County.

That woman noticed symptoms at the end of the workday Tuesday, including fever, nausea, coughing and a sore throat. Her husband notified the health department of her travel history Wednesday, and she was tested Thursday.

She didn't need medical care and is recovering, according to Duchin.

The woman's husband, who did not travel to South Korea but has been in the same house as her, is under quarantine.

Health officers are still investigating each patient's contacts. Because the Mill Creek teen had not recently traveled and acquired the virus through the community, officers will interview the student to see if they were in contact with anyone who had recently traveled.

Officers speculated it was possible the virus transmitted through someone who had mild symptoms and didn't realize they had coronavirus.

“We really believe that the risk at this point is increasing,” Lofy said.

Officers stressed that as the health department tests more individuals, they expect to see more cases that aren't acquired through the traditional pathway of travel from China.

“People shouldn’t be scared of that," Duchin said. "People should understand this disease is likely to increase as it has in other countries, that it’s predominantly a mild illness, although in some people it can be severe. There are things we can do to decrease our risk, and that's really what we should be focusing on.”

Duchin said the public should focus on proper hand hygiene, such as washing hands frequently and avoiding touching your face and eyes, staying home from school and work when sick and cleaning frequently touched objects.

As of Friday, the state health lab can now test for 2019 novel coronavirus, allowing people who are being monitored to get their results faster.

RELATED: Seattle-based companies skip conferences over coronavirus concerns

Washington state has tested 37 people for coronavirus. Twenty-nine of those tests came back negative, and five are still pending.

Until now, just one case came back positive – a Snohomish County man was the first person in the U.S. to be diagnosed with this strain of coronavirus. The 35-year-old man was admitted to Providence Medical Center in Everett on Jan. 20 after returning from a visit to China.

He has since fully recovered and was released from isolation.

The state is also monitoring 294 people who are at risk of being exposed to coronavirus, as of Friday afternoon.

Bothell High School closed Thursday and Friday due to coronavirus concerns. A high school staff member's family member fell ill this week after traveling internationally, prompting the district to close the school out of an abundance of caution. That family member's test came back negative Friday.

