Key facts:

42 coronavirus deaths among at least 769 overall cases in Washington.

9,451 people have tested negative in Washington.

Gov. Inslee announced all private and public K-12 schools will close through April to help stop the spread of the virus.

Washington has the most confirmed cases in the U.S.

Click here for updates from last week.

Washington schools are closed. Check here for developments

March 16:

8:40 a.m.

Snohomish County PUD said it would pause disconnections for late payments to aid customers during the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. All Snohomish County PUD offices, including its headquarters in Everett and the Community Offices in Lynnwood, Snohomish, Monroe, Arlington, and Stanwood, closed on March 13, 2020.

Customers can still make payments by mail, online via SnoPAY, by phone at 1-888-909-4628, or a payment deposit box.

8:20 a.m.

The Supreme Court has announced it will postpone oral arguments scheduled for the March session due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. The arguments include those over subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

The arguments for the March session were scheduled to be held between March 23-25 and March 30-April 1. The court says it will "examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course." Read more.

4:30 a.m.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan released the following statement about Washington state and King County’s orders to combat COVID-19. The order temporarily limits operations of bars and restaurants and prohibits gatherings with 50 people or more:

“We have been working together to take steps throughout our region. We have very limited time to slow the trajectory of the virus, and hundreds of lives depend on our actions now. We must protect our most vulnerable and ensure our health care system can continue serving children, families and individuals not just for COVID, but for any emergency. I know these restrictions are hard and impact the livelihoods and ways of life of our families. But it’s the right thing to do for the long-term health, safety, and vitality of our communities. These actions reflect the growing scientific consensus that if we don’t significantly increase mitigation efforts and prioritize true social distancing, the consequences for our region could be devastating.

RELATED: Inslee to temporarily shutdown bars, restaurants in Washington state during coronavirus outbreak

“We know Seattle’s small businesses, workers, and community organizations are already hurting. Here in Seattle, we’re working tirelessly to support them. I have talked with Vice President Pence, our federal delegation and Governor Inslee to speed up meaningful relief for those already impacted. We also continue to partner with business and philanthropy to build more programs for impacted workers and families. As a City, we are supporting our small businesses who are impacted by this crisis by deferring payment on business taxes and utilities, setting up a Small Business Stabilization Fund, and ensuring our small businesses can access federal assistance through the Small Business Administration as soon as it becomes available. We will continue to build on these measures by using every possible local, state, federal and private resource to support small businesses, workers, and families.

“Ultimately, we know we will need an unprecedented small business and worker relief package from Congress. Congress must think bigger and bolder for a long-term economic relief package to help the people and businesses who already feel the real consequences of this global pandemic.”

March 15:

7:24 p.m.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he will be signing an emergency proclamation to temporarily shut down bars and restaurants and even further limit the size of gatherings during the coronavirus.

Restaurants will be allowed to have take-out and delivery services, but no in-person dining.

The ban applies to restaurants, bars, dance halls, clubs, theaters, health and fitness clubs, and other similar indoor social or recreational venues must cease operations until March 31.

Inslee is expected to make the announcement on Monday.

It's unknown how long the shut down will be in place for.

Crowds are now limited to 50 people, a decrease from Inslee's initial ban of gatherings of 250 or more.

6:34 p.m.

An emergency physician who tested positive for coronavirus was employed at EvergreenHealth. In a statement, the hospital said:

"EvergreenHealth is providing care for one of our physicians who has a confirmed case of COVID-19. He is in critical condition but stable. Out of respect for our patient’s privacy and that of his family, there is nothing more we can share at this time."

5:23 p.m.

The CDC is recommending in-person events with 50 or more people should be canceled in the next 8 weeks.

4:24 p.m.

The Associated Press reports that the first dose will be delivered Monday in a clinical trial for potential coronavirus vaccine, according to a government official.

3:55 p.m.

There are now 769 total cases of coronavirus in Washington state. Among those total cases are 42 deaths.

3:35 p.m.

A Pike Place Market member has tested positive for coronavirus. In a release, a Market spokesperson said:

"We have already contacted everyone in the Market who this individual had contact with in order to evaluate the exposure risk and assess whether they need to self-quarantine. The individual spent time in a very specific area of the Market and that area has been closed and is undergoing a deep cleaning. We are following the cleaning regimen advised by public health officials. Currently, the risk to the public is low to Market visitors, according to county officials."

2:50 p.m.

Starbucks will be temporarily closing some of its U.S. and Canada stores in an effort to promote social distancing. They will be switching to a "to-go" model, putting emphasis on using the app to order. Customers can still walk up to the counter to order or order ahead and walk in to get it, or use the drive-thru. Read more here.

1:40 p.m.

King County has reported an additional 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 37. There are at least 420 positive cases in the county.

12:17 p.m.

An emergency physician in his 40s is in critical condition with symptoms consistent with coronavirus, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. It's unknown if the physician's case was a case of occupational transmission or community-based spread of coronavirus. It is unknown what hospital they worked at.

10:50 a.m.

The Summit at Snoqualmie ski and snowboarding resort will suspend operations at the end of the day until further notice. Read more about the closure here.

10 a.m.

King County has announced that it is adding two additional sites to serve as a quarantine/isolation site. Those sites are at the Eastgate Parking lot (13620 Eastgate Way in Bellevue) and the Issaquah Motel (1801 12th Avenue NW, Issaquah.)

8 a.m.

Many travelers entering the U.S. over the weekend faced hours long lines at immigration checkpoints in airports because of screenings for coronavirus. At this point, there are no reports of lines at Sea-Tac International Airport. Updates on the Port of Seattle's COVID-19 response at the airport can be found here.

7 a.m.

Seattle based Alaska Airlines reported that a customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport tested positive Friday for COVID-19. Alaska said the employee left work ill Tuesday, is in quarantine, and doing well. Alaska said at this time, it does not believe any guests had prolonged contact with the employee.

What are coronavirus symptoms?

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or colds. Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

The severity of symptoms ranges significantly. Some cases are very mild with symptoms similar to the common cold, and some cases are more like severe pneumonia that require hospitalization. Most deaths have been reported in older adults who had other health conditions, according to DOH.

Symptoms may appear as soon as two days after being exposed to the coronavirus or as long as 14 days.

A new Washington call center has been set up to answer your questions about COVID-19. If you have questions about how the virus spreads, what is being done in Washington state, and what you can do if you have symptoms, call 1-800-525-0127 and press #.