Cowlitz County reports first COVID-19 deaths

Both people were in their 80s and had underlying health conditions. More than 300 Cowlitz County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Health officials on Wednesday said two Cowlitz County residents have died from COVID-19, the first deaths in the county connected to the virus.

Both people were in their 80s and had underlying health conditions, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services (CCHHS). They required intensive care and died at a hospital. Officials did not release any other information about the two people.

“Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of these individuals. The tragic passing of these residents is a reminder that our rural county is not immune from the permanent and painful impact of this disease,” said Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for CCHHS.

As of Wednesday, 322 Cowlitz County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. There has been a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases over the last month, health officials said. They remind people to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands to help slow the spread of the virus.

There has been a total of 42,304 COVID-19 cases in Washington during the pandemic, including 1,404 who have died. From June 24 to July 7, there were 111.9 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Washington residents, which is higher than the previous peak of disease activity in March.

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced counties can’t move to the next phases of reopening for at least another two weeks, and it’s possible that openings could be rolled back. Cowlitz County, and neighboring Clark County, are both still in Phase 2 in Washington’s four-phased reopening plan and their applications to move into Phase 3 have been on hold for weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases.