WARRENTON, Ore. — Despite state leaders urging people to stay home and practice social distancing due to the spread of COVID-19, beaches, parking lots and roads at the Oregon Coast have been packed with crowds this weekend.

Many people don't seem concerned about social distancing or the impact the crowds could have on the people who live there. As a result, Seaside declared a state of emergency Saturday and the mayor of Warrenton issued a 24-hour notice for visitors to vacate campgrounds, state parks, vacation rentals and hotels.

"Hordes of people were coming down to the city and to the region in general. It was a clear and present issue and we had to act. So we moved forward to vacate all the campgrounds except for employees and camp hosts," said Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer.

Oregon coast resident Audrey Bige went outside to document the large crowds.

"It was almost infuriating that people would have such disregard for not only themselves but other people," Bige said.

Lincoln City, Cannon Beach and Manzanita have all been crowded with people all weekend, prompting concerns for the lack of social distancing.

One Manzanita resident said it was as packed as the 4th of July and said there needs to be a crackdown. "Four weeks would help flatten the curve," they said.

The coast has limited healthcare resources and people who live there worry what could happen.

"These people were coming in, flooding our stores, supplies were starting to get scarce to start with, and our supply chain is a little different than say Portland, where all the warehouses are about 10 miles down the road," Balensifer said. "Our supplies come from quite a distance because ... we have two main roads, Highway 30, Highway 26. An accident happens on one and that whole thing kind of shuts down for a while."

Balensifer also pointed to the fact that there are only two hospitals there so they don't have the capacity to care for a surge of people. If a shelter in place order does happen, he doesn't want visitors sheltering in place there. He said visitors are also hoarding goods there because they could not find them in Portland.

Residents in Seaside started a petition asking for the city to take proactive measures and limit spring break activities.

Coastal mayors are speaking with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on a conference call Sunday afternoon. Balensifer plans to ask her to take action to keep people from flocking to the coast. As of now, the governor is only asking people to stay home. There has been no official order.

In a tweet Sunday, Brown wrote, "On Friday night, I asked all Oregonians, on the eve of spring break, to stay home and stay healthy. Unfortunately, our trails and beaches were packed this weekend. I want to be absolutely clear, you are endangering all Oregonians when not following social distancing orders."

