Vigil at Pioneer Courthouse Square Sunday to honor those who died during the pandemic

'Friends of Noise' has been holding candlelight vigils in parks around Portland for the past for the past week. The last vigil is Sunday in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A nonprofit is holding candlelight vigils in Portland to honor those who have passed away this past year. During the pandemic, funerals and memorials were put on hold and people weren't allowed in hospital rooms for those final moments.

André Middleton is helping organized Rose City Rising Vigils with "Friends of Noise", a nonprofit bringing art and music to all ages. Whether loved ones were lost to COVID-19 or another cause, the goal of the open forum is to allow people to gather and mourn.

Middleton got the idea after losing an uncle and aunt in the last year. He thought not enough attention was given to the emotional toll taken by the loss of life.

"In both cases, I was unable to attend a funeral for them and it occurred to me that there must be hundreds of thousands of people in the metro area that are in a similar situation,” Middleton said.

The vigils include performances from young musicians from Friends of Noise there’s also an open mic for those who’d like to share a few words.

"We hope that it starts a conversation about how we can process our trauma and our grief," said Middleton.

They've already held several vigils at parks around town, they started on May 21. The last one will take place at Pioneer Courthouse Square on Sunday at 7 p.m. "The response to what we’ve been doing so far has been really, really, positive," said Middleton. "It’s been heartening to see many people find some level of solace in the process.”

He secured a $5,000 grant with the city of Portland to pay musicians and to rent out Pioneer Courthouse Square for their last vigil. It'll be live streamed on the Friends of Noise YouTube channel.

After year a full of challenges and loss, Middleton hopes to one day see state and local officials adopt a national day of mourning.

"I don’t think we’re going to have a robust economic recovery if we don’t first have an emotional recovery, and I hope this is part of the process," said Middleton.

The vigil at Pioneer Courthouse Square will be live streamed on the Friends of Noise YouTube channel.

Schedule for the remaining vigils