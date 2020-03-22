PORTLAND, Ore. — A resident of the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon died from the coronavirus early Sunday morning, according to a press release from the facility.

The death is the fifth in Oregon connected to COVID-19.

"Our hearts are heavy," said Kelly Fitzpatrick, the director of the facility. "This resident was a veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our Lebanon community, and he will be deeply and truly missed. ... We offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We grieve with them."

Earlier Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority announced there were 24 more known cases of the coronavirus. There are now a total 161 known cases in Oregon, including five people who have died.

Health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered high risk include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.

GET THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE CORONAVIRUS

People vulnerable to complications should follow federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings. Every resident should take these basic steps to protect those most at risk:

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you feel ill.

RELATED: Warrenton mayor orders visitors to leave as crowds flock to Oregon coast

RELATED: Seaside Oregon residents start petition to call State of Emergency

RELATED: Metro area mayors and county leaders ask Gov. Brown to issue statewide stay home order