VERIFY: Misleading graphic shared online wrongly claims Oregon's death rate dropped in 2020

The graphic, which is circulating on social media, leaves out key information and wrongly claims fewer people died in Oregon in 2020 than in past years.

PORTLAND, Ore — COVID-19 claimed the lives of nearly 1,500 Oregonians in 2020.

While you might assume that figure would mean a higher total number of people died in the state compared to previous years, there are people online trying to claim the opposite -- that despite the pandemic, fewer people died.

A viewer asked us to verify an infographic that shows a smaller number of deaths in 2020 compared to the previous five years. The viewer told us she found the infographic on social media, and part of it appears legitimate.

Key phrase: part of it. There is a key omission from the 2020 data that makes this post misleading and inaccurate.

The infographic appears to show Oregon's "death totals" from 2015 up through 2020, and it cites the Oregon Health Authority as the source. However, the small print is difficult to read, so only a small amount of data is being passed off as factual.

The problem is the viewer's infographic fails to label the data for 2020 as only going through the end of October. The data for November and December hasn't been confirmed yet, and it could be a while before the official total is in.

A different graphic from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) clearly shows more Oregonians were dying in 2020 compared to previous years. In fact, the state's weekly deaths exceeded its five-year historical average every week since mid-March, when the pandemic began.

The infographic is titled "Oregon death totals" and, in fact, it shows the following death numbers that can be found on OHA's website:

2015: 35,709

35,709 2016: 35,799

35,799 2017: 36,640

36,640 2018: 36,191

36,191 2019: 37,397

37,397 2020 (January to October): 32,330

OHA spokesperson Rudy Owens said the finalization of death data can take a substantial amount of time because every death certificate has to be reviewed and approved. That means it will still take some time before we get a final death count for 2020.

Information about the state's process for reporting deaths can be found here.

One concern from the viewer who sent the infographic was that it downplayed the severity of the pandemic.

Regardless of the state's total number of annual deaths compared to other years, the state's COVID-19 deaths alone can speak for themselves.

Although the rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines show promise in helping put a stop to the pandemic, Oregon has seen coronavirus transmission, hospitalizations and deaths hit record-highs throughout November and December.