Clark County schools should start year with remote learning, Gov. Inslee says

Vancouver Public Schools recently joined others in Clark County, announcing remote learning-only plans. Now, state leaders are making recommendations.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — COVID-19 still has Washington state in its clutches and school is right around the corner. And Gov. Jay Inslee weighed in Wednesday with recommendations for public schools.

A week ago Vancouver Public Schools joined others in Clark County, announcing remote-learning-only plans. And now state leaders are making recommendations, based on the current danger from COVID-19.

State officials currently put 34 of 39 counties in a category where they recommend most kids should stay home.

“If every school district brought all students back for in-person instruction today, I think we would see a meaningful and real dangerous increase in COVID activity,” said Inslee.

State officials broke counties down into three risk categories, based on new infection rates.

Twenty-five counties are in the high-risk category, with more than 75 cases per 100-thousand residents. There, they strongly recommend distance learning, and canceling or postponing all in-person activities.

Nine counties are in the moderate-risk group, with from 25 to 75 cases per 100-thousand. For those districts, distance learning is the recommendation for middle and high schools, with possible in-person learning options for elementary school kids first. Clark County barely edged into the moderate risk range, with new infection rates dropping just below 75 cases per 100-thousand. The district, and seven others in the county, already announced plans for full-distance learning, at least to start.

“If you look at the details of the moderate category, what's recommended is a remote start and then a gradual transition and expansion into in-person learning, just in certain populations starting with elementary school kids and then with student with special needs,” said Monique Dugaw, executive director for communications and public engagement for Educational Service District 112, which works with districts throughout Southwest Washington.

That's OK with a governor who would rather be on the safe side, but let school districts decide.

“We think, given the nature of this very unique situation, that it made sense to do what the state can do, which is to provide the best epidemiological evidence and recommendations,” said Inslee.