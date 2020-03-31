VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Facebook page, "Holidays on Franklin Street" show the custom built home decorated for every holiday.

It snows at Christmas, there's a haunted house at Halloween and bunny rabbits and eggs for Easter.

"It does bring a lot of joy, it's really kind of cool," owner Jim Mains said. "It's so much fun having the kids come to the property and experience that. We just really love it."

Mains says he's been decorating his house for over 30 years, back when he would help his own parents decorate theirs.

"Now we decorate for pretty much in some ways for every holiday. Our big ones are Halloween and Christmas."

This year as the coronavirus pandemic started taking hold of our everyday lives, neighbors and followers of the page started asking him to rehang his Christmas decorations as a way to brighten up this dark time.

"We thought that making this more of a tribute would just have kind of a different bent on it for the neighbors and for the community."

He started hanging green ribbons along the rod iron fence outside his house, one ribbon for each life lost in Washington. One representing someone from his neighborhood.

"We unfortunately had one of our neighbors pass away from the virus and we actually have another neighbor who's in critical condition and it made me realize," he said, "I just felt like for us to make our display a little bit more reflective, little bit more of a memorial to remember those in our state who have passed away."

Nearly 200 ribbons now hang outside his home and when new totals are released, he and his young son Remington hang more.

"I understand the numbers are huge, but I also think people keep thinking it's King County, Snohomish County. Having one of those deaths right here in our neighborhood, it is kind of a wake up call of how close to home this is."

He says they will continue adding more until the pandemic comes to an end while at the same time decorating for the holidays that keep coming.

"The traditions that we've done, what people look forward to. We kind of wanted to incorporate that and still have that there. Who knows how long the tribute will stay up. We'll see how long we'll keep that going through the summer."

The Franklin house is located at 4616 NW Franklin St. in Vancouver, Wash.

