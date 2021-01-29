List of mass COVID-19 vaccine sites in western Washington

Here's where you can get a coronavirus vaccine in western Washington.

SEATTLE — With high demand and limited supply, an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine is coveted and could be hard to come by in western Washington.

Here is a list of mass vaccine sites and upcoming vaccine events in western Washington. Many individual hospitals and health agencies also offer COVID-19 vaccines. Check the Washington State Department of Health's website for a full list of vaccine providers.

If your county is not listed, there is not currently a mass vaccination clinic or an upcoming event with open appointments.

Right now, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk health care workers and long-term care residents, and people in the first tier of Phase 1B, which includes people over 65 and people over 50 in multigenerational households.

Clallam County

Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S Blake Ave., Sequim. Feb. 2, 4 and 6; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. These clinics are by appointment only, and all spots are filled. Check back on the Jamestown Family Health Clinic's website for future clinics.

Port Angeles High School, 304 E. Park Avenue, Port Angeles. Feb. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28. By appointment only – register online through Olympic Medical Center.

King County

Amazon Meeting Center, 2031 7th Ave., Seattle. Jan. 31, 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. By appointment only – join the waiting list at virginiamason.org.

Swedish community clinic at Seattle University, Campion Hall, 1001 E. James Way, Seattle. Register at covidvaccineseattle.org.

Kent accesso ShoWare Center, 625 W. James St., Kent, and Auburn General Services Administration Complex, 2701 C St. SW, Auburn. Monday through Saturday beginning Feb. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. By appointment only – sign up on Public Health – Seattle & King County’s website. Open to south King County residents who are 75 and older, are 50 and older and cannot live independently, or caregivers of someone 50 and older.

Kitsap County

Kitsap Transit’s Gateway Center, 2525 6th St., Bremerton. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments required. Make a reservation here.

Former St. Michael (Harrison) hospital, 2520 Cherry Ave., Bremerton. Tuesday – Friday. The clinic will run on appointments only as vaccine supplies allow. Book appointments on Kitsap Public Health District's website.

Pierce County

Eatonville High School, 302 Mashell Ave. N., Eatonville. Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-up clinic – no appointment necessary.

Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church, 7700 Skansie Ave, Gig Harbor. Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is full.

Snohomish County

As of Jan. 28, all vaccine appointments were booked. When more doses are available, Snohomish Health District will add more appointments on its website.

Snohomish County has four mass vaccination sites:

Paine Field , 3220 100th St. SW, Everett

, 3220 100th St. SW, Everett Evergreen State Fairgrounds , 14405 179th Ave. SE, Monroe

, 14405 179th Ave. SE, Monroe Edmonds College , 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood

, 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood Arlington Municipal Airport, 18204 59th Ave. NE, Arlington

Skagit County