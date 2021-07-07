'Shot of a Lifetime' lottery boosted COVID-19 vaccine rates 24%, Inslee says

There has been no official state data released showing how impactful the vaccine lottery was on the state's vaccination rates.

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee said in a tweet Tuesday that early estimates show Washington’s vaccine lottery resulted in a 24% jump in vaccination rates across the state.

The increase is equal to about 30,000 Washingtonians becoming vaccinated, he said.

Inslee cites estimates from the Institute for Disease Modeling, a Seattle-based organization within the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Division.

The “Shot of a Lifetime” vaccine lottery was announced by Inslee and his team in early June with millions of dollars in prizes, including four $250,000 cash prizes.

Those eligible are Washingtonians who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Winners for the first four $250,000 prizes would be chosen every Tuesday in June, and then a grand $1 million prize winner would be chosen on the second Tuesday of July.

The last of the $250,000 prizes was given away last week to a man from Walla Walla who admitted that he didn’t really know the lottery was going on and nearly didn’t call lottery officials back to claim his prize because he thought it was a scam.

Following a break in the drawings this week, a $1 million cash prize winner will be picked July 13. The state will also pick the winners for hundreds of other prizes that went unclaimed in previous drawings.

Inslee recently introduced “A Heroes Thanks,” a similar program but aimed specifically at military members, their families and veterans who were not included in "Shot of a Lifetime." The first drawing is expected to take place on Tuesday, July 20, and looks to encourage those in the armed forces to get the shot.

Still, the point of the lottery was to help boost Washington’s vaccination rate so that the state would hit Inslee’s goal of 70% of residents 16 years old and up having at least gotten one dose of the vaccine by June 30.

The date has come and gone, along with the state’s reopening, but as of July 6, Washington is still just shy of its goal with a vaccination rate of 69.2%, drawing some speculation on how effective the lottery has been.