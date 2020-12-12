Inslee: COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Washington on Monday

Healthcare workers and those in long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine. The first of the vaccines will start to be administered on Tuesday.

EVERETT, Wash. — Health officials in Washington state expect to get the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and then the challenging work begins to get those who are most at risk vaccinated.

The vaccine was authorized by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup. The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada, has been meeting to review the data and analysis to ensure the safety and efficacy of all vaccines federally authorized.

The state should be receiving 62,400 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday. The state will be looking for FDA approval on the Moderna vaccine.

The first groups to receive the vaccine will be those most at risk, including frontline healthcare workers, along with firefighter-paramedics, private ambulance drivers and others who risk coming into direct contact with patients infected with COVID-19.

Gov. Jay Inslee said he would get the vaccine himself once he is eligible.

Experts said in the testing of the vaccine, it was found to be 95% effective.

But, even with more than 62,000 doses, Michele Roberts with the state Department of Health said it's not enough.

"It’s tight right now. 62,000 doses of vaccine is not enough for that whole 1A group, which is at least a half-million people," said Roberts, acting assistant secretary of the DOH.

DOH documents said it could take two months to cover frontline workers, especially considering it's a two-dose vaccination. It could take several months for the general public to get vaccines.

But Roberts seemed hopeful.

The state is expected to get a total of 222,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine by the end of December. Roberts also expects the Moderna vaccine to be approved for distribution in a week or two. If approved, Washington could receive 180,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of the month.

In total, the state could receive about 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December.

Other vaccines are also coming up for final review in the next several months.

With a state population over seven million, health officials will need all the doses of the vaccine they can get.

In all of this, many people are wondering when will it be their turn to get vaccinated?

"We’re working internally right now on all of those decisions on who’s coming next," said Roberts. "Who’s next after this 1A group will not start happening until mid-January. And a lot of this is going to be informed about how this goes, how many people decide to get vaccinated, and we’re still waiting for information from the federal government on what our ongoing allocations will be -- how much vaccine is going to be coming into Washington state after January first."