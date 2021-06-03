Washington hits goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day

The department of health said an average of more than 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered daily for seven days in a row.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Friday it "is thrilled to share the state has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day."

The DOH reports, "As of March 3, an average of 45,221 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given and reported each day over the past seven days. This achievement is proof DOH and our partners continue to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts."

The state said more than 1,865,640 doses of vaccine have been administered across the state, which includes first and second doses. DOH said that means more than 77% of the state's 2.4 million vaccine doses have been delivered.

