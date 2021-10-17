Monday is Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate deadline

The majority of Washington employees are in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but some are prepared to lose their jobs.

SEATTLE — Monday is the deadline for Washington workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

The mandate, which Gov. Jay Inslee announced in August amid soaring delta variant cases, requires most state and health care workers and school employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Employees can apply for a medical or religious exemption, but there is no testing option.

Seattle and King County adopted similar vaccine mandates for their public employees.

Inslee said he will not delay the Monday deadline.

A U.S. District Court judge denied a request Friday for a temporary restraining order that would have blocked the mandate deadline and the firing of state employees.

Though the majority of Washington’s workers are vaccinated – as of Oct. 4, nearly 92% of state workers were in compliance with the mandate – the effects of noncompliant employees are expected to ripple across industries, such as public safety, transportation and education.

Washington State Ferries started operating on a reduced schedule Saturday due to “severe” staff shortages. Although state ferries cited an aging workforce and COVID-19 cases and quarantines for the shortage, the agency is also dealing with staff potentially losing jobs come Monday.

The Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department have outlined contingency plans due to potential fallout of losing staff. SPD’s plan includes having any sworn officer respond to 911 calls, which could include detectives, education and training employees and people with patrol backgrounds.

As of Friday, the Washington State Department of Corrections said more than 90% of its staff have verified they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but 502 employees could face termination. The department plans to rely on overtime, move some employees to different facilities and temporarily cut some non-essential programs to deal with the shortfall.