VERIFY: Several states report cuts in Pfizer vaccine allocations

Federal officials say states will still get their full allocations but delivery schedules are subject to change.

PORTLAND, Ore — As the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed across the country, Oregon and Washington have reported 40% cuts in their allocations for next week.

Oregon was originally supposed to get 40,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine during the week of Dec. 20 and now is expecting just 25,350 doses. Washington state was expecting 74,100 doses and is now planning on 44,850.

States have known that allocations are subject to change, but the recent cuts sparked widespread confusion and worries about possible delays in getting shots to healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

KGW set out to VERIFY: Which states reported allocation cuts?

Governors and health leaders from more than a dozen states said that they will receive significantly fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than originally projected.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said she is seeking answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how reliable projected dose allocation numbers will be.

"We need accurate information to make sure Oregonians are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as quickly as possible," she tweeted.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called the cuts "disruptive and frustrating.”

"We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success," Inslee tweeted, adding, "No explanation was given."

According to Inslee, Washington state officials were alerted to the cut by the CDC.

Along with Oregon and Washington, California, Maine and Hawaii reported 40% cuts from the original projection.

Missouri, Michigan, Iowa, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire and Indiana also have been told to expect smaller shipments, according to Associated Press reporting.

Why were vaccine allocations cut from the original projections?

States received projected allocations weeks ago from the CDC, but these were not fixed numbers. Officials are saying that states will still eventually receive their full allocations, but the delivery schedule of these doses is subject to change.

According to New York Times reporting, the smaller shipments are the result of states requesting more notice about the next week’s allocations. Federal officials decided to allocate the next week’s doses on Tuesday rather than on Friday as originally planned.

Pfizer is producing doses daily, so fewer doses were available on Tuesday than were available on Friday. The doses that were not included in next week’s allocation will likely be included in the shipment the following week.

Pfizer said in a statement Thursday it is not having production issues and that no shipments containing the vaccine are delayed.

“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” the statement read.

According to the Associated Press, Pfizer committed to provide 6.4 million doses of the vaccine in the first week after authorization. But Operation Warp Speed — the federal effort to distribute COVID-19 vaccines — only distributed 2.9 million doses right away.

Another 2.9 million doses are reportedly being held in Pfizer’s warehouse to guarantee individuals who were vaccinated in the first week get a second dose. The government is also stockpiling an additional 500,000 doses to be used for unforeseen circumstances.

Some federal officials have claimed that they do not have a clear look into Pfizer’s manufacturing process.

With vaccine manufacturers like Moderna and AstraZeneca, the government bought all of their vaccines in advance, regardless of if they work.But Pfizer instead signed an agreement where the government will only pay for its vaccines if they work, creating a little more distance between the government and the company.

Federal officials say they will deliver 2 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine next week, and 5.9 million doses of Moderna's vaccine if it is authorized on Friday.