VERIFY: Answering your questions about COVID-19 vaccine availability in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tens of thousands of doses of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines have already arrived in Oregon, but process of getting enough people vaccinated to slow down transmission of the coronavirus will be gradual.

Oregon's rollout plan will be a phased approach, with people at the highest risk of COVID-19 infection going first. State health officials are still developing the next steps of the plan as more doses become available.

With the increasing number of vaccines in the state, there is also an increasing number of questions about the way they will be distributed.

KGW's VERIFY team set out to answer some of your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines and their availability in Oregon.

Q: What groups in Oregon have priority for getting a COVID-19 vaccine?

A: The first doses of the vaccine are being administered to frontline health care workers and long-term care facility residents.

Others included in the first step, known as Phase 1a of Oregon's vaccination plan, include emergency medical services providers and other first responders as well as those in outpatient care settings.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will have access to vaccination during Phase 1a.

The next population with vaccine priority includes "critical workers, people with underlying health conditions and those older than 65," according to OHA's website.

The general population isn’t expected to be eligible for vaccination until sometime in spring 2021.

More information about vaccine priority can be found here.

Q: How many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine has Oregon received?

A: As of Dec. 28, OHA said the state had received a total of 131,575 doses: 59,475 doses Pfizer's vaccine and 72,100 doses of Moderna's.

Q: How many Oregonians have been vaccinated?



A: The number of Oregonians who've been vaccinated is growing each day, and OHA has launched a dashboard on its website where people can check the exact number.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines each require two doses to be most effective. As of Dec. 30, more than 31,000 Oregonians had received the first dose and none had received the second and final dose.

Two days earlier, OHA said 100,000 vaccine doses were ready to go, with plans to ramp up vaccinations in the coming days.

Q: Has Gov. Kate Brown been vaccinated for COVID-19 yet?

A: No, she has not and likely won't be until later in the distribution process, when COVID-19 vaccines are more widely available to most Oregonians, according to a spokesperson.

Brown, 60, is not considered to be among the highest-risk groups for infection. Her office said she will continue to practice physical distancing and take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Q: Can employers in Oregon force you to get the vaccine?

A: Employers are legally allowed to have vaccine mandates with some exceptions.

In Oregon, employees have the ability to seek medical, religious or philosophical exemptions to vaccine mandates. While all states allow medical exemptions, Oregon is one of 15 states that allows philosophical and religious exemptions.

Experts say that vaccine mandates are most likely to be implemented in hospitals, where flu shots are already mandated. This has not happened yet, largely because the COVID-19 vaccines have only received emergency use approval.

In other workplaces, employers may be more likely to encourage their workers to get immunized, rather than issue a mandate, for liability reasons.

Q: Will Oregon prisoners be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the general public?

A: Some prisoners in Oregon who fall under the highest-risk category for COVID-19 infection will be vaccinated before the general public during Phase 1a of the state's rollout plan.

The Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) received 400 vaccine doses on Dec. 28, most of which will go to staff members working alongside COVID-positive adults in custody.

According to DOC staff, all inmates will eventually be offered the vaccine, but the timeline is not clear.

Vaccinations will not be mandatory, and the DOC is set to receive another round of vaccines during the week of Monday, Jan. 4.

Oregon's draft COVID-19 Vaccination Plan published in early November listed prisoners as one of several "critical populations" that also included long-term care facility residents, health care personnel, people 65 and older and people experiencing houselessness. This draft plan was subject to changes.