Vaccine supply outpacing demand in Washington and Oregon

Health workers continue to vaccinate thousands in Oregon and Washington but officials are concerned about weakening demand.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In Oregon and Washington, it appears that the supply of vaccines is outpacing demand as more than a million people have received vaccines and thousands continue to be vaccinated each week.

The All4Oregon clinic at the Oregon Convention Center has been administering 8,000 doses a day or 40,000 a week, for several weeks running.



But go to the All4Oregon website to book an appointment and it's never been easier, says Brian Terrett of Legacy Health.



“I mean it's hard to imagine the demand that we had a couple of months ago vs. what we have now," said Terrett. “I'm not really sure if anybody would have believed that we would get to the point where we actually have appointments available for anyone who wants one at this point.”



In Washington, the Clark County Event Center state drive-through clinic continues to vaccinate thousands. But instead of fighting for appointments, it's wide open, today, tomorrow and the next day. So what's going on?



“We believe there's a large number of people that are not necessarily opposed to the vaccine, they're just not as eager to get it as people were earlier on when the supply was limited,” said Clark County Health director Dr. Alan Melnick.



Melnick listed things they're doing to make it easier for those people, including doing more mobile clinics in different communities, increasing clinic hours, and not requiring appointments at the county's Tower Mall vaccination site.



Back in Oregon, OHSU still requires you to make an appointment at its PDX and Hillsboro Stadium clinics. But it is allowing people who got their first dose somewhere else to get their second dose with them.



All to entice people to get a vaccine that has been administered more than 8,000,000 times so far in Oregon and Washington.

