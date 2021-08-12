Not vaccinated yet? Here's where you can get a COVID-19 shot

PORTLAND, Ore. — With mass vaccination sites now closed, there are still plenty of options to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you have not yet been vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for adults 18 and older. Booster shots are not yet approved or recommended, but that is expected to change.
Primary Care Providers
Your doctor may now be able to vaccinate you against COVID-19. Check with your current health system.
Vaccine Locator Tools
- Get Vaccinated Oregon's vaccine locator tool allows you to specify which vaccine you are looking for and refine by location. Results include pharmacies and short-term vaccination events.
- Washington's vaccine locator allows you to filter by vaccine and a number of accessibility options. It searches pharmacies and health systems with in-stock vaccines.
- The CDC's vaccine finder tool locates pharmacies with vaccines in stock. You can specify which vaccine you are looking for and refine by location. Appointments are made directly through the pharmacy.
- Text your zip code to 438-829 (GETVAX) or 822-862 (VACUNA) to find vaccine locations near you.
Pharmacies
You can make appointments directly through the pharmacy's website. Some pharmacies might have walk-in availability but appointments are encouraged.
Community clinics
Each county has updated COVID-19 information on its website, which you can find via the Oregon Health Authority.
- Multnomah County keeps an updated calendar of weekly vaccination clinics and upcoming vaccine events on its website. Some weekday clinics are closing in late August.
- Clackamas County's community vaccination events are updated here. Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are encouraged. You can register online.
- Washington County's Mobile Vaccine Team hosts events at farmers markets, businesses and housing complexes almost every day. The schedule is updated here.
- The Beaverton Resource Center hosts vaccine clinics on Fridays. Schedule dates are posted through September 24.
- Virginia Garcia Clinics host regular vaccine events open to all. You do not need to be a patient to attend.
- Community vaccine clinics in Marion County
- Upcoming clinics in Polk County
- Upcoming vaccine events in Yamhill County are posted here. All accept walk-ins.
- Information on clinics and other vaccination opportunities in Clatsop County