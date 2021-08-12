Not vaccinated yet? Here's where you can get a COVID-19 shot

Mass vaccination sites are now closed, but there are still plenty of places you can get the shot if you haven't been vaccinated yet.

PORTLAND, Ore. — With mass vaccination sites now closed, there are still plenty of options to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you have not yet been vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 12 and older, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for adults 18 and older. Booster shots are not yet approved or recommended, but that is expected to change.

Primary Care Providers

Your doctor may now be able to vaccinate you against COVID-19. Check with your current health system.

Vaccine Locator Tools

Get Vaccinated Oregon's vaccine locator tool allows you to specify which vaccine you are looking for and refine by location. Results include pharmacies and short-term vaccination events.

Washington's vaccine locator allows you to filter by vaccine and a number of accessibility options. It searches pharmacies and health systems with in-stock vaccines.

The CDC's vaccine finder tool locates pharmacies with vaccines in stock. You can specify which vaccine you are looking for and refine by location. Appointments are made directly through the pharmacy.

Text your zip code to 438-829 (GETVAX) or 822-862 (VACUNA) to find vaccine locations near you.

Pharmacies

You can make appointments directly through the pharmacy's website. Some pharmacies might have walk-in availability but appointments are encouraged.

Community clinics