Vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 and older to be held in Beaverton on Friday

The clinic at Aloha-Huber K-8 School on Nov. 12 is open to anyone age five and older.

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A large COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids will be held at Aloha-Huber K-8 School in Beaverton on Friday, Nov. 12. The event will run 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. and it's open to anyone in the public age five and older.

The Beaverton School District is partnering with Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center to host the clinic. It's part of an effort to get more people vaccinated after federal regulators gave Pfizer's vaccine the green light for emergency use for kids ages 5-11.

Carl Mead is the deputy superintendent for the Beaverton School District.

“We are thrilled that our youngest students will now have the opportunity to get the same vaccine protection that's been afforded to the rest of the community,” said Mead in a news release. "It's the most important way of mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that students can continue to attend school in person."

The mobile vaccination clinic will be setting up at school-based health centers around Washington and Yamhill Counties in the coming weeks.

Other vaccination clinics in Washington County

Friday, Nov. 12

Adelante Mujeres,10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 2030 Main St., Forest Grove

Saturday, Nov. 13

Muslim Educational Trust, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.,10330 SW Scholls Ferry Rd., Tigard

Tuesday, Nov. 16

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., 11265 SW Cabot St., Beaverton

Adelante Mujeres, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., 2030 Main St., Forest Grove

Friday, Nov. 19

Juniper Garden Bienestar Apartments, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., 2718 Juniper St., Forest Grove

Saturday, Nov. 20

Lutheran Family Services at Village Church, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., 330 SW Murray Blvd., Beaverton

M&M Marketplace, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., 346 SW Walnut St., Hillsboro

Tuesday, Nov. 23