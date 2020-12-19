University of Portland nursing students join Kaiser's vaccination effort

With medical staffing tight for many health providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, trained students will help supplement the need.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nursing students at the University of Portland (UP) are getting ready to be part of history, joining Kaiser Permanente next month to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Katie Sharff is an infectious disease physician at Permanente Northwest. She received the vaccine Friday as a frontline health care worker.

"[It's] a sense of hope in a very challenging time," Sharff said.

However, with coronavirus case numbers trending upward across the country and in the Pacific Northwest, Sharff said keeping the local community and her team safe is challenging.

"Staffing is tight. We need all of those health care workers to be taking care of the patients," Sharff said. "But we need to figure out how to get this vaccine and these immunizations done so people can get protected."

That's where the University of Portland's School of Nursing steps in to help. In January, 30-40 of its nursing students will join Kaiser's vaccination process.

"They are the future healthcare workforce," nursing school dean Dr. Casey Shillam said. "And they are already prepared to be able to deliver vaccines."

Ten faculty members from UP will volunteer on the frontlines next week before students are brought in, helping give students a lay of the land.

"We have a very rigorous training program in terms of giving vaccines for anyone," Sharff said. "I am confident...[students] will be competent and safe to administer it and will have direct oversight."

"Really going to be an important turning point for all of us," Shillam added. "[Students] have the knowledge, they have the skill. It really is like this untapped workforce that stands ready to be able to help with the dissemination."

Shillam explained in the Portland metropolitan area, nursing supply is strong. However, in less densely populated areas with fewer nursing programs, the need is greater.

"We don't have enough of the nursing workforce distributed throughout the state," Shillam said.

To address this, UP has partnerships with more rural health departments and health providers in Oregon. One example is a work exchange program for nursing students to travel to and live in Coos Bay.

However, Sharff said the COVID-19 pandemic creates problems everywhere.