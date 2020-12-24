Oregon tribes receive COVID vaccine with help from lamprey freezer

The first round of vaccinations are complete at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, with more priority vaccinations on the way.

PENDLETON, Ore. — The first group of people within the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) has completed its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran and tribal elder Chazz Web was one of the first to receive the shot at the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center in Pendleton last weekend.

"I didn't feel it," he told health providers.

The center's CEO Lisa Guzman said tackling the pandemic from the reservation presents unique challenges.

"We're trying to break down those barriers of distrust," Guzman said.

Guzman is Nez Perce. She explained many native communities do not trust government systems. That means more people tend not to have adequate health care and are more likely to have underlying health conditions.

Access to resources can also be tough.

"We have trouble recruiting health care workers to the area," Guzman said. "It's a whole other layer for us."

The health center serves about 3,500 reservation members of the CTUIR. Since the pandemic began, staff have worked to educate the community about COVID-19. Public service announcement videos show ways to distance and protect others.

Last weekend, about 300 members were vaccinated. Health care workers and vulnerable tribal elders received priority. They will receive the second dose of Pfizer's vaccine in early to mid-January.

Pfizer's vaccine has been beyond reach for many other rural health providers since it requires ultra-cold storage.

However, Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center received an unexpected donation that made vaccine storage possible.

"We received our freezer from the Department of Natural Resources. It's a lamprey research freezer," Guzman said.



The health center is receiving vaccines through Indian Health Services, a branch of the federal government. Guzman said shipments are being divided among more than 40 regional tribes.