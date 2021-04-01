Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue begins vaccinating firefighters and paramedics

Vaccinations of several hundred firefighters and paramedics will continue throughout the week.

TUALATIN, Ore. — Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue (TVF&R) began vaccinating frontline workers on Sunday, including firefighters and paramedics.

Megan Rye, a paramedic, was TVF&R’s first vaccine recipient. “I’m excited for the opportunity to get it and excited to start protecting our residents,” Rye said. “It just provides everyone a little bit of hope in a time that’s not the greatest. I think it will give me a little more confidence when treating patients.”

Vaccinations of several hundred firefighters and paramedics will continue throughout the week, officials said. TVF&R will partner with Washington County to vaccinate others like law enforcement officers and other essential city and county workers.