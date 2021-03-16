Tigard retirement community holds vaccine clinic

Over 100 residents at a retirement community in Tigard were able to get a first shot of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday.

TIGARD, Ore. — Residents at Summerfield Estates in Tigard were able to get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. According to the guidance from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), these adult care facilities were suppose to be in the first group of vaccinations. Stephen Eatmen, who works at Summerfield Estates, said independent living facilities are were not given the same vaccine priority as nursing homes or assisted living communities.

Since the pandemic started, the residents at Summerfield have had to follow CDC guidelines, like everyone else. Nancy Foote was one of the first residents to be vaccinated Tuesday. She says she misses her family and wants to get back to her normal life.

"It's been really hard," Foote said. "People are depressed. There's a lot of depression here. But it's been a good place to be because they have taken good care of us."