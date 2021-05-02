Thousands of Oregon seniors in assisted living facilities still waiting for vaccines after incorrect claims by Gov. Brown

Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Kate Brown, said she misspoke during the interview.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Lauren and Patricia Ridgely have been trying to get 94-year-old Laura Bradley a COVID vaccine, but they've gotten nowhere.

“I feel like if she gets COVID, this is a death sentence to her. And the people in that facility that I have met are equally frail,” said Lauren Ridgely.

The mom, grandma and great-grandma lives in an independent senior living facility in Gladstone.

“Well, it's frustrating to have absolutely no information as to if they're coming at all,” said Patricia Ridgely about the COVID vaccines.

Seniors in congregate living facilities are in the state's 1A category to get the vaccine first. They have been eligible for vaccines since December, but many are still waiting to get their first dose even as Oregon expands who is eligible.

Friday, Gov. Kate Brown told KGW's Pat Dooris during a Zoom interview that all seniors in assisted living facilities had been vaccinated, and that was part of her reasoning to open up vaccines to teachers.

"We have gone through and vaccinated every senior who's wanted a vaccine that lives in assisted living, that lives in congregate care and in skilled nursing," said Gov. Brown. "They're going to go back and do their second doses over the next couple of weeks."

Dozens of KGW viewers emailed after the interview and said loved ones in those facilities were still waiting for the shot.

“I heard her given that statement and I felt that she was either grossly misinformed or she was lying,” said Ridgely.

Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Gov. Brown, said she misspoke during the interview.

"The governor made an incorrect reference to vaccinations at long-term care facilities. We have completed the first doses for all seniors who wanted them in nursing facilities only. Other long-term care facilities, such as assisted living, are expected to receive first doses in the coming weeks,” said Boyle in an emailed statement.

Fred Steele, Oregon’s state-appointed long-term care ombudsman, said his office received calls from concerned family members of people living in long-term care facilities after the interview.

Steele said while 130 nursing facilities have been vaccinated, more than 550 congregate care facilities have not.

“Those facilities are not done, but they're in the process. And they're ahead of schedule,” said Steele.

Steele said the congregate care facilities should be done by the middle of February. This is welcomed news for family members of seniors who feel left in the dark.

"They've been overlooked and forgotten, and that's really kind of sinful because they're still here," said Ridgely.