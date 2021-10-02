These chain pharmacies will offer COVID-19 vaccines in Washington

Pharmacies are receiving COVID-19 vaccines as part of a partnership with the federal government, but not all major chains will provide doses in Washington.

SEATTLE — Chain pharmacies nationwide are receiving COVID-19 vaccines as part of a partnership with the federal government meant to speed up distribution and reach more people. The doses are in addition to what the federal government is providing to states.

These retail pharmacies plan to administer the vaccines in Washington:

Safeway-Albertsons says it will administer vaccines in 170 of its Washington stores as early as Feb. 11.

Fred Meyer (Kroger) says it will have "limited quantities available at select locations."

Costco

These pharmacies do not include Washington in the initial rollout of the vaccine program:

CVS: “As more supply becomes available the company will expand to additional states while increasing the number of stores offering vaccinations,” the company said.

Walgreens

Walmart and Sam’s Club

These pharmacies have not announced whether they will include Washington in the program:

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released an online portal to check your eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. Use the PhaseFinder tool to input personal information like age, health conditions and essential worker status to determine if it's your turn.

As of Jan. 18, Washington is vaccinating people in Phase 1A and the first tier of Phase 1B. That includes:

High-risk health care workers and first responders

Long-term care residents

People 65 years old and older

People 50 years old and older in multigenerational households