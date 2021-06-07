Gearing up for the first vaccine lottery: How Washington will pick winners

Winners will have 72 hours from the time of notice to call lottery officials back and claim their prize or they will be disqualified from winning.

SEATTLE — Do you want to be a millionaire? Washington is set to draw the first winner of the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” COVID-19 vaccine lottery Tuesday.

There will be four weekly drawings for $250,000, and one lucky Washingtonian will win a $1 million grand prize.

Residents are automatically entered into the drawing if they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination and are in the state Department of Health (DOH) vaccine database.

According to the Washington State Lottery, you must be in the Washington State Immunization Information System by 11:59 p.m. the Sunday before the drawing date to be included in that week’s lottery.

Here's how winners will be selected: Vaccinated residents in the state's database will be assigned a number by the DOH. Washington State Lottery officials will use a random number generator between 9-11 a.m. on the day of the drawing to come up with a list of potential winners. The list will then be forwarded to the DOH to match the number with the appropriate name.

The DOH will then forward the list to Washington State Lottery officials, who will begin contacting winners by phone or email, based on immunization records.

Winners will have 72 hours from the time of notice to call lottery officials back and claim their prize or they will be disqualified from winning. Unclaimed prizes from the first four drawings will be placed in the fifth and final drawing.

Five drawings will be held for vaccinated adults:

June 8

June 15

June 22

June 29

July 13

According to the Washington State Lottery website, the four $250,000 winners and the one $1 million prize winner will be contacted the day after each weekly drawing. Merchandise prize winners will be contacted up to two days after the drawing date.

Two drawings will be held for eligible residents ages 12-17 on June 13 and June 22.

The Washington State Lottery said the two drawings for minors will include 15 prizes of 100 Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) units each. The total value of each GET prize is $12,200. Minors are not eligible for cash prizes.

Lottery officials said the drawings will take place in a controlled room with auditors present.

Winners will be asked if they would like their identity disclosed in a press release. However, the Washington State Lottery said the list of winners will “be a matter of public record.”