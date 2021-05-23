Seattle Sounders open fully vaccinated sections

Beginning May 23, some seating is reserved for fully vaccinated guests in Lumen Field.

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can sit in designated sections inside Lumen Field at full capacity and without a mask.

Tickets for vaccinated sections were first available Sunday when the Sounders faced Atlanta United. They will be available again May 30 when the Sounders play Austin FC.

The move is in partnership with Public Health - Seattle & King County and the Washington State Department of Health and comes after the Sounders started offering free vaccines at home matches earlier in May.

Fully vaccinated fans are those who have had their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks.

Children ages 5-16 years old can sit in certain fully vaccinated sections but must show a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the match and must wear a mask. Children ages 2-4 must wear a mask.

If fans meet those guidelines, they can stand side by side in one of the two fully vaccinated sections. Those include either the Emerald City Supporters Section for those 16 and up or in the east 300 level.