x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Vaccine

Safeway offering COVID vaccinations at Tigard church

The company said based on extra vaccines, it will have 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available per day starting Monday.

TIGARD, Ore. — Safeway and Albertsons are offering an unexpected COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a local church, and appointments are open.

The company said based on extra vaccines, it will have 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available per day starting Monday.

It will host an indoor clinic at Rise Community Church at 10445 SW Canterbury Lane in Tigard.

Eligible people must sign up using this link.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

  • Monday 3/8 - Friday 3/12
    9 a.m. - 4 p.m. each day
  • Exception on Wednesday 3/10, which runs 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

RELATED: Insurance providers connect seniors, vulnerable groups to COVID vaccinations

RELATED: New vaccination site in Vancouver to give 600 COVID shots a day, 4 days a week

RELATED: Safeway, Albertsons pharmacies receive COVID vaccine. Here's how to make an appointment