Safeway offering COVID vaccinations at Tigard church

TIGARD, Ore. — Safeway and Albertsons are offering an unexpected COVID-19 vaccination clinic at a local church, and appointments are open.

The company said based on extra vaccines, it will have 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available per day starting Monday.

It will host an indoor clinic at Rise Community Church at 10445 SW Canterbury Lane in Tigard.

Eligible people must sign up using this link.

The clinic schedule is as follows: