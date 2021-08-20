Portland Public Schools hosting vaccine clinics for students, staff ahead of school year

Oregon's largest school district is making a push to get students and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 before Sept. 1.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's largest school district is making a push to get students and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts.

On Friday, Portland Public Schools (PPS) hosted vaccination clinics at Franklin, Grant and Cleveland high schools. They were the first of several clinics to be hosted at high schools in the district before school starts on Sept. 1.

Every other comprehensive high school in the district will host at least one vaccination clinic through the end of the month. That includes Benson, Ida B. Wells, Jefferson, Lincoln, McDaniel and Roosevelt. Click here to see a full list of locations, dates and times.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kate Brown announced that all K-12 employees are required to get the shot ahead of the school year.

PPS is requiring district employees to submit proof of vaccination by the end of the month. Students age 12 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated, but they are not required to do so.

Megan Hosek works in the cafeteria at Maryville Elementary in Southeast Portland. She got her second dose of the vaccine on Friday at Franklin High School's vaccination clinic.

Hosek had already decided to get vaccinated before Gov. Brown's announcement.

"I guess it makes sense," said Hosek. "Definitely easier to get the shot than having to take a COVID-19 test once a week to make sure you're negative."

But it's worth noting that with Brown's announcement, school workers no longer have the option to get tested weekly to avoid vaccination.

Marlena Bhogwani's daughter attends Franklin, and she is also in favor of the mandate.