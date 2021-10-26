Board meeting to discuss Portland Public Schools student vaccine mandate moved online after people refuse to wear masks

A handful of people removed their face coverings as the meeting was getting started, which goes against district policy.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland Public Schools (PPS) board meeting to discuss a possible student COVID-19 vaccine mandate was briefly suspended Tuesday evening after some people in attendance refused to wear masks.

District leaders called the meeting to hear more public feedback on the proposed mandate to require PPS students 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The school board is scheduled to vote on the mandate Nov. 2.

Most of the chairs were full at Tuesday's 6 p.m. in-person board meeting. Several people showed up early holding anti-mandate signs.

As the meeting was getting started, a handful of people removed their face coverings, which goes against district policy.

The school board decided to suspend the meeting in person and continue virtually. The meeting resumed online at 7:15 p.m.

Board meeting is just beginning, in a pretty packed house.



Although masks are part of the @PPSConnect policy for visitors to campus, a handful of people removed their face coverings once inside. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/lP2EgbTjGh — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) October 27, 2021

Hours before the meeting, more than 200 students at Grant High School hosted a walkout to voice their support for a student vaccine mandate.