Portland announces COVID-19 vaccine requirement for vendors, consultants and contractors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland has announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for vendors, consultants and contractors who do in-person work for more than 15 minutes at city indoor facilities.

The requirement goes into effect on Jan. 3, 2022.

Starting November 8, vendors, consultants and contractors will have to wear a fit-tested KN95 face mask until the requirement goes into effect in January.

Approximately 2,500 people will be impacted by this new rule and range from people who work on construction projects, to custodial services and equipment supply.

Workers have to complete a form on the city's vendor portal by January 3 to confirm they've been fully vaccinated, or have a medical or religious exception verified by their employer.

“We’re committed to helping Portland recover from this pandemic by making city worksites as safe as possible,” said Biko Taylor, the city’s chief procurement officer. “We’re also committed to making this policy as simple as possible for local businesses and volunteers, who are essential to our city’s economic health and vitality.”

The requirement only applies to any in-person workers who spends 15 minutes or more at indoor worksites. It does not apply to visitors or those who perform work for less than 15 minutes, such as deliveries or pickups at city facilities.

Volunteers who spend more than 15 minutes at indoor city facilities will also have to prove they're vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the activity.