Portland VA pushes through delays for consistent COVID vaccination process

Similar to other clinic organizers, the VA faces the challenge of limited vaccine supply. However, it has several other advantages.

OREGON, USA — The VA Portland Healthcare System's COVID-19 vaccination process continues to run smoothly, albeit at a slightly slower pace than previously hoped.

An expanded effort that launched in January to reach 61,000 veterans aimed to vaccinate 1,500 people per day by this point. A spokesperson for the VA said it would be capable of reaching that number if it had more vaccine. Supply is currently limiting the local VA system to about 800 daily vaccinations.

Despite the wait for boosted supply, the VA reports smooth sailing when it comes to vaccine scheduling and distribution.

"Very efficient," described Dr. Amar Patel, one of the Portland VA's COVID-19 vaccine coordinators.

Part of this efficiency lies in the VA system itself. Right now, it is only vaccinating veterans and veteran caregivers who are enrolled under the VA system. The Portland VA therefore has direct contacts of eligible and vulnerable patients.

"We're able to go with our phased approach and make sure we're contacting everyone equitably," Patel said.

The Portland VA system serves more than 95,000 veterans in the Pacific Northwest. As of Thursday, it reported administering about 32,000 vaccinations, the bulk of which at mass vaccination sites on its Portland and Vancouver campuses.

Charles Harold, 84, is a Navy veteran who shared his glowing review of the Portland VA vaccination process several weeks ago.

"In and out of there in about 25 minutes," Harold said. "The most friendly people in the world."

He described how the VA reaches out directly to patients like him, using both email and phone. The VA said works to contact veterans multiple times so people of all technology skill levels have access to appointments.

Harold contrasted that setup to the online free-for-all many others have faced when trying to sign up for other vaccination events.

"You hear a lot of people saying, where do I get a shot? How can I get a shot?" he said.

Other mass vaccination clinics managed by multiple private health groups are often working with patients outside their systems. Portland VA staff have the advantage of knowing their clientele already.

"Every day we make a little tweak here or there, just so we can make it a little bit easier for our veterans," VA nurse Judy Bettencourt said.

With a cohesive team under a single health care system, the VA has relatively fewer variables to juggle, and problem solving is more easily streamlined.

"If we have an ask, it is met within that day or the day after," Patel said.

The Portland VA's original goal of vaccinating 61,000 veterans by April is still tentative, all hinging on federal vaccine supply.

However, its national network lends another advantage. It can more easily share vaccines and schedule appointments based on known supply the week before.

"We are able to pull from resources that are across the country and get best practices that others, too, have set up," said Clare O'Geary, another COVID-19 vaccine coordinator for the Portland VA.

This setup helps regionally, too. Last Friday, Patel flew with 144 vaccine doses to Bend, personally delivering them to a clinic that had experienced winter weather delays. This was the first such authorization in the VA to fly the Pfizer vaccine to a rural clinic. Patel plans to deliver more doses this week.

It could still take months for local veterans in the VA system to be fully vaccinated, but for now, the model is working. Once that group is complete, Patel said the Portland VA may shift focus to help vaccinate the public.