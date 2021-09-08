Portland will not require police to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement that he is "disappointed we can't hold all of our city employees to the same vaccine requirement."

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers will not be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under the city's vaccine mandate, Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday.

The city announced on August 30 it would require all city employees to be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

The city initially interpreted Gov. Brown's order requiring all health care workers in Oregon to be vaccinated to legally include police officers, who receive some medical training. But new guidance from the Oregon Health Authority said police officers are "probably not" covered under this rule because providing medical care is not a "fundamental part of their job."

Because of that updated guidance, the city will not apply the mandate to Portland police officers.

The full statement from Mayor Wheeler reads:

I am disappointed that we can’t hold all of our City employees to the same vaccine requirement. However, state law prohibits us from requiring vaccinations for police officers unless there’s a federal or state law, regulation or rule that mandates they get vaccinated.

The Governor’s order mandating vaccines for health care workers initially appeared broad enough to cover police officers. However, the Oregon Health Authority came out with guidance recently stating that unless police officers provide direct or indirect medical care in a healthcare setting the Governor’s order likely does not apply.

I still am strongly encouraging police officers to get vaccinated. Our City leaders have decided we want to lead by example, and science has proven that vaccines are the most effective tool to end this pandemic. It is critical that we do everything we can to minimize risk to our community members and co-workers.

The City will continue to implement its vaccine requirement, but will ensure it is consistent with state law.

Multnomah County, which has also issued a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees, said it is still assessing the guidance and has reached out to the governor's office and OHA for clarification.