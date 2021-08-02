How to get the COVID vaccine in Oregon

Here's a step-by-step explainer on how eligible Oregonians can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As eligibility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine expands to more groups in Oregon, people are seeking information about eligibility and how to get the vaccine.

The Oregon Health Authority's vaccination website has information about the COVID-19 vaccines, links to county websites and a statewide calendar of public vaccination clinics.

OHA's vaccination website also has a vaccine information tool where some eligible Oregonians can sign up for appointments. People can click on the orange ringed box at the bottom right of the website to get started. By answering a series of questions, people can determine if they're eligible to receive the vaccine. Eligible Oregonians who live in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Columbia and Marion counties can use that vaccine information tool to schedule vaccine appointments at the Oregon Convention Center, the Woodburn Health Center and the Portland airport.

People who live in other parts of the state, outside of those five counties, will be directed to contact their county health department for information on how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another helpful resource is 211. People can call 211 and ask to be transferred to the reservation call center. Operators will determine eligibility, then book a time to receive the vaccination. People can also text ORCOVID to 898211 to get text/SMS updates or email ORCOVID@211info.org.

Another tool called Get Vaccinated Oregon launched Monday on the OHA vaccination website. The tool is available in 11 different languages and will allow people to determine their eligibility and sign up for email or text alerts about nearby vaccine events.

As of Monday, Feb. 8, Oregonians who are 80 years or older joined other groups of eligible residents, including teachers and people in Phase 1A. Here's a look at the dates of eligibility for different age groups for older Oregonians:

Feb. 8: 80 years or older

Feb. 15: 75 years or older

Feb. 22: 70 years or older

March 1: 65 years or older

The state expects to be in a position to start vaccinating other people in other Phase 1B groups in early April, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) director Patrick Allen said on Friday, Feb. 5.

Here's how eligible Oregonians can use the vaccine information tool on the OHA vaccination website to sign up for an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

STEP 1: Start by visiting the website covidvaccine.oregon.gov

STEP 2: Scroll down and click on the large button that says “Let's get started." You can also click on the orange-ringed chat box on the right-hand side.

STEP 3: Answer several questions to determine whether you're eligible to receive the vaccine and schedule an appointment through this scheduling tool. Depending on your eligibility, you may be asked if you live in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Columbia or Marion counties. If you answer yes, you'll be able to schedule an appointment at the Oregon Convention Center, the Woodburn Health Center and the Portland airport. If you answer no, you'll be redirected to your county's COVID-19 vaccine web page.

STEP 4: Once eligibility has been confirmed, the computer will let you continue and you’ll end up at a site that allows you to schedule your COVID-19 shots.

A group called All4Oregon, comprised of members from the Kaiser, Legacy, OHSU and Providence health systems, has put together this information for people who are eligible for vaccines but do not have transportation.