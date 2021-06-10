Portland mass vaccination sites giving free $100 gift cards with first dose

Around 1,500 gift cards will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis to people who get their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon continues its push to reach Gov. Kate Brown’s 70% vaccination goal, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and mass vaccination sites in the Portland metro area announced they will offer free $100 gift cards to Fred Meyer and Safeway stores for people who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Around 1,500 gift cards will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis starting Friday, June 11 at the drive-thru vaccination sites at Portland International Airport and Hillsboro Stadium, and on Saturday, June 12 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland.

People can walk in or make an appointment here.

Those who receive their second vaccine dose will not be eligible for gift cards.

The Portland area’s mass vaccination sites will be open until June 19. Here are their planned hours: