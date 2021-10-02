Church creates program to help seniors get the COVID vaccine

The Madeleine Parish is now sharing the program with faith organizations around Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland church is taking up the task of making sure its senior members can get a vaccine appointment.

Margaret Scharle knew she needed to do something when she struggled to sign her 90-year-old mother up for an appointment.

"There's an extreme amount of anxiety among this population. They're feeling completed isolated because of the circumstances of the pandemic, and then to have the information so confusing ... just to know that we would be able to answer the phone if they called or answer an email, it's a huge comfort psychologically," said Scharle.

Scharle worked with the staff at The Madeleine Parish in Northeast Portland to create an outreach system and a website with the latest vaccine information.

They made contact with all of the seniors in their parish and made sure they had someone who could book a vaccine appointment for them.

They're now keeping those seniors and caregivers updated whenever new appointments open up. They're also connecting seniors with ride services to the clinics.

Vaccine Outreach Our new parish vaccine outreach group offers assistance to Madeleine parishioners ages 65+ in navigating the vaccination process. If you are a Madeleine parishioner in need of help getting a vaccine appointment, arranging a ride to the vaccination center, or simply have questions, we are here for you in the coming months.

Scharle says she thinks of it like community mobilization in the face of a natural disaster, such as an earthquake. She says people can't rely on the government to reach out to all of the most vulnerable in the state. Instead, communities need to pull together.

"The idea is in partnering with our existing infrastructure of our local communities, we can be the heart and honestly the soul of the nation's response to this pandemic, and especially this vaccine rollout," said Scharle.

The Madeleine Parish has also created a toolkit to help other organizations set up similar outreach programs in their communities.

Scharle says the Oregon Health Authority plans to send out their program as an example for all other faith communities in the state.