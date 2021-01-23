Portland-area teachers will begin getting COVID vaccines Jan. 27

Most will go to Oregon Convention Center when it is available.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-area educators will get their first covid shots starting Wednesday, January 27 at the Oregon Convention Center but it will be by appointment only.

Laura Conroy with the Multnomah Education Service District, said school districts will contact teachers directly and tell them how to sign up.

“School districts are planning the sequence of staff groups for these appointments," wrote Conroy. "Staff who provide direct, in-person support to students will be offered appointments first. Staff in the first group will receive information about scheduling early next week."



Educators from the tri-county area will mostly be directed to the Convention Center for their shots.

Conroy indicated there is roughly 40,000 K-12 staff in the greater Portland area who will be eligible for the shots.

NW Kaiser Permanente is taking the lead at the mass vaccination site and working with OHSU, Providence and Legacy Health.

The medical group’s chief operating officer, Wendy Watson, said the effort will likely be in place for six to nine months.

While educators are technically eligible Monday, January 25, the convention center will not be available. Multnomah County Public Health is using the site to get vaccinations for the caregivers to medically fragile children who live at home and to adults who live at home and have caregivers who come into their home to help them.

Watson estimated the site will give out 2,000 shots on Monday and Tuesday.

Then on Jan. 27, educators will arrive along with people who are still part of group 1A.

Watson said 12,000 doses will arrive for educators next week but it appears half of that will be reserved for second doses three or four weeks later, meaning only 6,000 will actually get shots.

The following week, Watson said the allotment is 15,000 doses for educators and again half will be held back.

At the same time, 12,000 doses will be sent to the convention center each week for members of group 1A who have not had their shots. That will also be cut in half as half is held back for a future second shot.

The strategy was discussed briefly during a state news conference Friday. Dave Baden, who is running Oregon’s unified effort on the vaccine said,