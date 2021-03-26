Oregon moves up vaccine eligibility for frontline workers, adults with underlying conditions

Members of Group 7 in Phase 1B will be eligible for vaccination April 5, two weeks earlier than initially planned.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday announced that the state will accelerate its vaccine timeline for frontline workers and people 16 and older who have underlying health conditions.

The change in eligibility is due to increasing vaccine doses from the federal government and to the progress counties and health care providers have made vaccinating seniors, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

On Monday, April 5, all people in Group 7 of Phase 1B will become eligible for vaccines. The date is two weeks earlier than previously planned.

Here’s who is eligible in Oregon’s updated timeline:

March 29: Phase 1B, Group 6

Adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,

Migrant and seasonal farm workers,

Seafood and agricultural workers,

Food processing workers,

People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,

People experiencing homelessness,

People currently displaced by wildfires,

Wildland firefighters

Pregnant people 16 and older.

April 5: Phase 1B, Group 7

Frontline workers as defined by the CDC,

Multigenerational household members

Adults 16 and older with underlying health conditions.

All Oregonians over the age of 16 will become eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

In the past week, 22 Oregon counties have begun vaccinating Oregonians in Group 6 of Phase 1B after attesting to largely completing senior vaccinations.

“With so many counties across Oregon ready to begin the next phases of vaccination, I am accelerating our vaccination timelines statewide rather than proceeding county-by-county,” said Brown. “And, with increased supplies, expanding eligibility will allow health care providers and community-based organizations to be more efficient in their efforts to vaccinate hard-to-reach communities.”