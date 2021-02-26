Oregon unveils new timeline for COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians 45 and older who have underlying health conditions will be the next group eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, starting March 29, and all Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine by July 1.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials will announce the new timelines for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility during a briefing Friday at 11 a.m.
Currently, Oregonians who are eligible for the vaccine include seniors, educators and adults in custody. Dave Baden, the chief financial officer for the Oregon Health Authority, told the Oregonian that he expects all Oregonians 65 and older who want the vaccine will have received their first doses by late March.
On March 29, the following groups will become eligible:
- Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions as defined by the CDC
- Seasonally-impacted frontline workers, such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers
- Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- People living in low-income and congregate senior housing
- Individuals experiencing houselessness
No later than May 1, the following groups will become eligible:
- All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC (the Oregonian reports that this includes grocery story employees, restaurant and bar staff, retail store employees, bus drivers, construction workers and government employees)
- Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions
- Multigenerational household members
No later than June 1, Phase 2 will begin with all adults 45 to 64. And no later than July 1, all Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
The Oregonian reported that they'll refer to CDC guidelines to determine what "underlying health conditions" qualify, but the state will have two exceptions. The CDC recommends smokers be included, but Oregon will exclude them from early vaccinations. Also, the CDC recommends people who are obese, with a body mass index of 30 or higher, be included. But Oregon will set set the threshold at severely obese, with a body mass index of 40 or higher.