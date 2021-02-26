Oregon unveils new timeline for COVID-19 vaccination eligibility

Oregonians 45 and older with underlying health conditions will be eligible starting March 29 and all state residents 16 and older will be eligible by July 1.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians 45 and older who have underlying health conditions will be the next group eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, starting March 29, and all Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine by July 1.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials will announce the new timelines for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility during a briefing Friday at 11 a.m. KGW will live stream it in the media player above, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel.

Currently, Oregonians who are eligible for the vaccine include seniors, educators and adults in custody. Dave Baden, the chief financial officer for the Oregon Health Authority, told the Oregonian that he expects all Oregonians 65 and older who want the vaccine will have received their first doses by late March.

On March 29, the following groups will become eligible:

Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions as defined by the CDC

Seasonally-impacted frontline workers, such as migrant seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers

Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires

Wildland firefighters

People living in low-income and congregate senior housing

Individuals experiencing houselessness

No later than May 1, the following groups will become eligible:

All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC (the Oregonian reports that this includes grocery story employees, restaurant and bar staff, retail store employees, bus drivers, construction workers and government employees)

Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions

Multigenerational household members

No later than June 1, Phase 2 will begin with all adults 45 to 64. And no later than July 1, all Oregonians 16 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.