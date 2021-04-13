Oregon to stop administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports of rare blood clots

The CDC and FDA are investigating rare and potentially dangerous blood clots reported in six women who received the vaccine.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday asked vaccine providers across the state to immediately stop administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agencies are investigating rare and potentially dangerous blood clots reported in six women who received the vaccine.

One of the six women died, health officials said. All six are between the ages of 18 and 48. The CDC and FDA said the clots occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.

In a statement Tuesday morning, OHA said the decision to stop administering the J&J vaccine is out of an abundance of caution.

This is out of an abundance of caution as they review six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. ⬇️ — OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 13, 2021

The CDC and FDA recommend that people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider.

KGW has reached out to health officials in Washington to ask if the state will also stop administering the vaccine.