Oregon National Guard helping with COVID-19 vaccinations at Marion County clinic

Gov. Kate Brown activated the Oregon National Guard on Friday and they began assisting on Tuesday with a mass vaccination clinic in Salem.

SALEM, Ore. — Forty members of the Oregon National Guard on Tuesday began helping with a mass vaccination clinic at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem.

The clinic runs from noon to 6 p.m. and hundreds of people were already in line when the doors opened on Tuesday.

Members of the guard are working along side members of Salem Health, which began running the clinic on Thursday. The event continued over the weekend then was closed on Monday as teams were waiting for more supplies.

Guard members are doing everything from giving injections, to monitoring people after they received their shots, to traffic control.

In addition to those helping in Salem, the Oregon National Guard is putting together five mobile vaccination teams that will travel the state and help give out shots where they are needed.