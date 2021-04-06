Watch Live: Gov. Brown provides details on how Oregon will reopen once state reaches 70% vaccination mark

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released more details Friday about how the state will reopen once 70% of Oregonians 18 and older have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state is getting closer to the benchmark, having vaccinated 66.2% of its residents 18 and older, as of Thursday. To reach 70%, about 127,000 more people need to get a first dose of the vaccine.
The number of Oregonians getting a COVID-19 shot each day has declined over the past couple weeks. The number decreased from more than 20,000 a day in mid-May to about 12,000 per day, where it hovered for a bit, but the numbers have gone down even more in the past few days. On June 1, only 4,885 people got a first dose.
Once the state reaches the 70% mark, Brown said she'll lift most state restrictions and shift to pandemic recovery. On Friday, she outlined the specific steps the state will take to lift restrictions at that time:
- All county-based metrics and health and safety restrictions will be lifted, including mask, physical distancing and capacity limit requirements
- The state won't require masks and face coverings in almost all settings, with some exceptions based on federal guidance, like airports, public transit and health care settings
- Vaccine verification will not be necessary because the same mask and social distancing rules will apply to all people, vaccinated or not
- The state will continue to strongly recommend that unvaccinated people and other vulnerable people continue to wear masks and practice other health and safety measures to stay safe from COVID-19
On Friday, Brown emphasized the importance of receiving the vaccine.
"This has really become a tale of two pandemics," Brown said. "If you are vaccinated, then you're safe, you can carry on safely without wearing a mask and social distancing. If you are not vaccinated, this virus still poses a very real threat."
Because children younger than 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, some health and safety measures will remain place for schools and child care facilities:
- Students will resume a normal school year in the fall with local schools following health and safety guidance
- Students will go back to in-person school full-time, five days per week. The state is currently revising guidance for K-12 schools
- Some health and safety standards for child-care providers and youth programs will stay in place
- Recently revised workplace standards, including indoor mask requirements for unvaccinated employees, will remain in place for schools and child-care settings
- Individual colleges and universities will make decisions about health and safety protocols for the coming year, after considering forthcoming CDC guidance
OHA released its weekly report Thursday, which showed a decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations but an increase in deaths from the previous week.