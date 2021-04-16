Oregon Gov. Brown, state health leaders address increase in COVID cases

COVID-19 cases in Oregon are up 94% from a month ago as the state nears 1 million Oregonians fully vaccinated.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health leaders addressed the state's rising number of COVID-19 cases during a briefing Friday morning. Brown was joined by Oregon Health Authority (OHA) director Patrick Allen and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist.

Oregon is experiencing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. A month ago, the state reported 1,920 new cases for the week of March 15-21. The most recent report, for the week of April 5-11, saw 3,722 new cases, a 94% increase.

The rise in cases comes as Oregon nears a positive milestone: one million people fully vaccinated in the state. OHA reports that more than 38,700 people a day are getting COVID vaccine doses across the state.

Still, cases continue to rise, and Allen told lawmakers earlier this week that it's likely because of several reasons: kids returning to school, the presence of COVID-19 variants and pandemic fatigue.

"We’ve got lots more kids in school. We’ve certainly got lots more presence of variants that are more contagious, and so those are all factors," Allen said. "I think we’ve also got some pandemic fatigue. Either people are just done with it, emotionally, myself included, or other people see people getting vaccinated and are taking that as an all-clear."