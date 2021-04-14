Oregon Gov. Kate Brown grateful for J&J COVID shot, says 'pause' won't alter state plan

Gov. Kate Brown got a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in early March to demonstrate that it was safe.

WOODBURN, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown toured the Salud Medical Center in Woodburn on Wednesday, highlighting it as an example of community-based organizations that can get vaccines to people who may be reluctant to get the shot.

“We are making sure they can get vaccine, so they can vaccinate their patients and it’s been an incredible success," Brown said. "We’re seeing the gap close as a result of that effort."

The clinic began in Woodburn back in the 1970s and treats roughly 15,000 patients a year.

About 88% of those patients are Hispanic or Latino, 46% are migrant or seasonal workers and 84% have no insurance or are on Medicaid.

“We’re well equipped as a community health clinic to focus in and get these needed vaccines into the arms of people, because that’s who we serve,” said Dr. Antonio Germann, the clinic’s medical director.

Since the vaccines became available, the clinic has given out 4,950 shots.

Gov. Brown's tour comes a day after a nationwide pause on using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over concerns of very rare but serious side effects.

Brown very publicly got the Johnson & Johnson shot in early march to encourage others that it is safe.

Her opinion has not changed.

“I am one of six million Americans who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccination and I’m incredibly grateful,” Brown said.

Brown also said the pause will not alter state plans to make everyone over 16 eligible for a COVID shot on Monday, April 19.