Oregon expands list of people who can vaccinate for COVID-19

The full list includes a wide range of health care workers and students, all subject to training and supervision requirements.

OREGON, USA — As more Oregonians become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the list of people qualified to administer the shot is also growing.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced Tuesday the expansion is permitted under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, potentially freeing up states for more vaccine distribution.

The full list includes a wide range of health care workers and students, all subject to training and supervision requirements.

OHA director Patrick Allen said for now, people in those fields will be brought in to help work at existing vaccination sites.

"What we're able to do is...put more vaccine in more locations that are closer to people," Allen said. "So having a system with more vaccinators will basically widen the size of the pipe vaccine flows through into people's arms."

Oregon already had some people on the list working in the vaccination effort. Nursing students have been volunteering since the beginning of the year at vaccination sites, such as the Oregon Convention Center.

Rachel Lepman is in her final year at Linfield's School of Nursing. She said the in-person experience was welcome news for many students who had classes diverted online during COVID.

"Amazing," Lepman said of her time at the Oregon Convention Center. "Everyone is so excited to be sitting in that chair right next to me."

Kaiser Permanente and University of Portland's School of Nursing had similar collaborations in January. The school's dean, Dr. Casey Shillam, said students were ready to be part of history.

"They are the future healthcare workforce. And they are already prepared to be able to deliver vaccines," Shillam said.

Oregon was also one of the only states in the country already to allow dentists to administer all types of vaccines.

In December, OHSU began training a group of community dentists in preparation for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Allen said OHA would also soon provide training materials for people on the expanded list who do not regular administer vaccines in their work.

"I think community health workers are one of the biggest," Allen said. "Vaccine hesitancy is a challenge, and some of the communities most disproportionately impacted by the [virus] also have some of the least natural connection to health care systems."

For health care students like Rachel Lepman about to enter the workforce, the collaboration feels all the more impactful.