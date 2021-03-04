Oregon dental company, Providence launch vaccine clinic in Yamhill County

Each Saturday, Providence and A-dec hope to vaccinate up to 2,000 people against COVID-19

NEWBERG, Ore. — A new drive-up COVID vaccination clinic is ramping up in Yamhill County, with the goal of inoculating 2,000 people every Saturday.

It launched in Newberg on Friday, with a smaller group of about 500 patients.

The site came together as a collaboration between Providence and A-dec, a Newberg-based dental equipment manufacturer.

"There was a need in the community for a mass vaccination site," said A-dec's Mariah Robbins. "And we've got a 50-acre campus, so it worked out perfectly."

"We gave [A-dec] our vision, we showed up, and it was all set up and ready to go," said Elise Yarnell of Providence.

Many patients expressed gratitude for their chance to get the shot.

"I'm definitely relieved, I was feeling anxious about it," one said.

"It has been a long road for people," Robbins said. "People seem excited to be here, even if they're waiting."

Starting April 10, the clinic will run 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, with the capacity to vaccinate 2,000 people. It will continue each week.

"Until this is over," Yarnell said.

People need an appointment and can sign up for an invite by registering on getvaccinated.oregon.gov.

"It's really not a lottery," Yarnell explained. "We will have enough availability for everyone in Yamhill County who signs up through the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool."

For each person who showed up to the site launch Friday, the COVID vaccine meant something a little different.

"I can be around my grandkids, that's going to be nice," one woman said.

"Some light at the end of the tunnel," another man added.